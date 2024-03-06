Jeff Peterson Shares His Vision For The Charlotte Hornets

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Hornets made it official to the NBA world today, making Jeff Peterson the squad’s new Executive VP of Basketball Operations. Shortly after his introductory presser Kyle Bailey talked to the new man in town about the current situation he finds himself in.

One of the main points Jeff wanted to get across in the interview was how high he is on rookie Brandon Miller as he told Kyle that he can be as good as he wants to be moving forward and doesn’t want to put a ceiling on his game. The other big name for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball who is currently out with an ankle injury Jeff hopes to see him back out on the court playing before the season ends, he doesn’t want to put a player’s career in jeopardy due to injury and as soon as he is fully cleared he would love to see him return.

Jeff would also go on to touch on Miles Bridges future with the Hornets, as well as how he will work with the new ownership group for the Hornets.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

