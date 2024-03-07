Who’s Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!

After months of predicting and anticipating, guessing and waiting, the wait is finally over! Dreamville has finally dropped the full lineup for the 2024 Dreamville Festival, happening on April 6-7 at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park.

As announced by Dreamville on March 7, night one will be headlined by Grammy-winning R&B acts SZA & Chris Brown, while night two will be headlined by the previously-announced Nicki Minaj and the head honcho of Dreamville himself, J. Cole.

The lineup is definitely a nice mix of veterans (such as Jeezy and Monica) and newcomers (including Sexxy Red and Winston-Salem’s own TiaCorine). And, of course, it wouldn’t be complete without members of the Dreamville roster, including EARTHGANG, Bas, Omen and more.

Let’s say…if the tickets weren’t hard to get before, it’s DEFINITELY going to be hard now!

Here’s the official press release from Dreamville:

Global superstar J. Cole and Dreamville, the internationally recognized entertainment brand and multi-platinum record label for which he cofounded, have announced today the new music lineup for Dreamville Festival 2024 as their flagship music festival returns to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

Following last year’s record-setting event, Dreamville Festival 2024 will now welcome SZA and Chris Brown to each perform as Saturday headliners, while J. Cole and Nicki Minaj will each close out their respective stages on Sunday.

Featuring four of the most popular musical artists of this generation, festival organizers have also tapped several other multi-platinum, award-winning music heavyweights to join the lineup. Saturday, April 6 will feature Lil Yachty, ScHoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Jeremih, Teezo Touchdown, Amaarae, Luh Tyler, and Domani; while acts like Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Muni Long, TiaCorine, and Chase Shakur will also perform at the festival on Sunday, April 7.

With some of today’s hottest hip-hop and R&B acts in tow, Cole is also bringing together members from his acclaimed music roster to perform in Raleigh including J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

In total, over 25 artists will soon perform at Dorothea Dix Park this spring with the full music lineup listed below and available online at DreamvilleFest.com:

Saturday, April 6:

SZA ~ Chris Brown ~ J.I.D. ~ Lil Yachty ~ ScHoolboyQ ~ Sexyy Red ~ Jeremih ~ EARTHGANG ~ Teezo Touchdown ~ Amaarae ~ Lute ~ Luh Tyler ~ Domani

Saturday, April 7:

J. Cole ~ Nicki Minaj ~ Rema ~ Jeezy ~ Monica ~ Rae Sremmurd ~ Key Glock ~ Bas ~ Muni Long ~ Cozz ~ Omen ~ TiaCorine ~ Chase Shakur

“Some of the biggest names in music will travel to Raleigh in only a few short weeks, bringing about one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year. Our team looks forward to welcoming all of our Day One fans from around the world back to Dreamville Festival,” said Dreamville Cofounder and Festival President Adam Roy.

Entering its fourth edition this spring, J. Cole and his Dreamville team have firmly cemented themselves as the organizers behind the world’s largest artist-led music festival, as well as the executives behind one of the most powerful brands in today’s entertainment industry. Their festival will continue to serve as an annual reunion for Dreamville fans worldwide as Raleigh residents and international travelers gather together to experience a weekend celebration unlike any other while driving a multi-million economic impact to the greater Wake County region.

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival returns to its home in Dorothea Dix Park offering festival-goers many attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to dozens of local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from across Wake County. Plus, organizers are welcoming back Dreamville Fest Weekend, which serves as a weeklong celebration of music, arts, culture, and community spread across downtown Raleigh offering free events and educational programming.

A limited number of two-day GA tickets are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the festival’s official charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

# # #

ABOUT DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL:

Originally launched in 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dreamville Festival is an outdoor weekend music festival that returns each spring to the historic Dorothea Dix Park and serves as the Dreamville brand’s signature annual event for its fans worldwide.

With guests regularly traveling from across the globe and all 50 U.S. states to attend this highly-curated festival experience featuring local culture, food, and art, as well as performances from some of the biggest names in music today, Dreamville Festival has quickly become one of the largest annual events in the state of North Carolina as well as one of today’s most popular artist-led music festivals in the world.

Having grown up in nearby Fayetteville, Dreamville founder J. Cole and his team look to use the festival as a continued opportunity to shine a light on the special place that helped shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit DreamvilleFest.com.

ABOUT DREAMVILLE:

Founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole in 2007, the organization is home to Dreamville Records, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful record label distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Dreamville Records is currently home to a variety of both established and up-and-coming music artists, including J. Cole, J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Dreamville has now evolved into the modern multidisciplinary entertainment and media company, Dreamville Ventures, which serves as the parent company to the aforementioned record label, as well as the Apparel, Impact, and Festival divisions. As a diversified cultural hub, Dreamville continues to cultivate and create music, content, live events, and fashion as well as compelling ad campaigns with the industry’s biggest brands. To learn more, visit Dreamville.com.

