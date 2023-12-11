From Raleigh To Gag City: Nicki Minaj Confirmed For Dreamville Festival 2024

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

BARBZ, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

On Monday, Nicki Minaj dropped the dates for her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 tour, and it looks like the Gag City Express will make a pit stop at the 2024 Dreamville Festival!

The HBIC (Head Barb In Charge) will help close out the 2-day festival on Sunday, April 7 at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park. It is one of two NC stops on the tour, as she will also hit the stage at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on March 26.

The tour officially kicks off in Oakland on March 1 and will travel throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. As it stands now, the tour ends on June 7 in Berlin. However, more dates are expected to be added.

The tour dates come as the MC is enjoying the success of her new album, her first since 2018’s Queen. Released on Nicki’s birthday, Dec. 8, Pink Friday 2 (which, coincidently, has a feature from Dreamville head honcho J. Cole) had the biggest debut for a female hip-hop album in Spotify history and is on track to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 this week. And, if the forecast of 170K-190K in first week sales are correct, it could very well be the biggest female rap debut in 2023.

WHEN TO GET TICKETS

The Barbz in the Triangle can get their tickets to see the Queen right now on the Dreamville Fest Website. VIP and GA+ packages are currently waitlisted. However, 2-day GA passes are still available.

Tickets for all other dates will go on sale on Friday, December 15 at 9 am at livenation.com and NickiMinajOfficial.com. VIP packages will also be available via VIPNation.

