Meet ESSENCE’s Four New Cover Girls Celebrating Black Women In Hollywood

What’s better than one cover girl? Four, of course!

ESSENCE magazine is celebrating its Black Women in Hollywood annual event with new cover art released this week. Featuring 2024 honorees, the ESSENCE digital covers display Black girl magic, innovation, and beauty at its finest. Honorees and cover girls are Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Kathryn Busby, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

The covers are unique, highlighting each woman’s distinct personality and beauty. We are loving the editorial moments, allowing each media and entertainment maven the space and opportunity to shine.

Danielle Brooks always dreamed of her own ESSENCE cover.

Danielle Brooks is becoming a household name and fashion icon. We gag each time she hits a red carpet.

While her movements show she always saw this life for herself, the road hasn’t been easy. But she hasn’t let that stop her.

As ESSENCE writes, the mommy of one is “a consistent advocate for diversity, inclusion, and body positivity.” In the face of adversity, Danielle has used her haters as her motivators to conquer “every corner of entertainment from the Broadway stage to the big screen.”

Her cover art shows her emerging style and bold personality. She wears three looks, including a sheer black romantic gown and a beaded two-piece dress. Danielle’s third look shows her take on the “no pants trend” with a black bodysuit, blazer, and opaque tights.

Sharing the cover on her Instagram page, Danielle writes, “Sometimes you just got to do what the ole folks used to say, “keep running on to see what the ends gonna be.” I’m so glad I kept running. And boy did this come right on time. It’s always been a dream to have a solo cover with @essence magazine. Thank you @essence for this unforgettable moment. I am elated. .”

Halle Bailey is charting her own path while recognizing the collective strength of Black women.

Halle Bailey continues to define her image, voice, and role within the entertainment space. As ESSENCE writes, the “Little Mermaid” star is “a living testament to Psalms 23:5, as the table was prepared, and the journey was already written before an opinion was given.”

Halle’s “magnetic stage presence, extraordinary vocal prowess, and commitment to breaking barriers” make her an individual disruptor and collaborator. “We’re powerful; we’re strong; we’re amazing,” she says to ESSENCE.

Halle’s main cover look reflects other stunners we’ve seen her wear at events and on red carpets. She wears a gorgeous plush wine-colored velvet dress from Thaihuy. The gown shows off her post-mommy curves flawlessly with a hood, rosette detail, and structured corset.

Kathryn Busby and Nkechi Okoro Carroll lead from behind the camera.

Acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and STARZ President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby round out this year’s honorees. Their behind-the-scenes roles exemplify the need for Black women in all parts of Hollywood.

Nkechi’s commitment to telling authentic stories – our stories – has helped us feel seen. Not afraid to tackle timely social issues, the content creator has put timely topics such as police brutality, mental health, gun violence, and racial profiling on screens across the world. Her role in shaping what generations see, feel, think about, and identify with is pivotal.

For her editorial shoot, Nkechi chose three soft but professional A-line dresses. See her powerful feminine looks below.

Kathryn, similarly, is dedicated to telling our stories and giving communities a streaming space to shine. With a 25-year career under her belt, she has helped launch “some of the most-watched television series in programming history.”

From green-lighting shows we love, like “BMF,” “the POWER series,” and “P-Valley,” to her board appointments and mentoring programs, Kathryn is a champion of change. For her cover girl moment, Kathryn chose a white suit from A.L.C. The fitted jacket and slight bell-bottom pants fit her perfectly.

ESSENCE holds its 17th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Cliff “Method Man” Smith, the 17th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards takes place today, March 7, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. We join the publication in congratulating each awardee!

We are in awe of and inspired by your work, contributions, and commitment.

