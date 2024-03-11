Airbnb Bans Indoor Surveillance Cameras

On Monday, Airbnb declared a ban on indoor security cameras across all listings worldwide. Previously, the platform allowed hosts to install indoor security cameras in common areas provided they were transparently disclosed on the listing page and visibly placed within the home. However, cameras were strictly prohibited in spaces like bedrooms and bathrooms.

The latest update prohibits indoor security cameras in any listing, regardless of its purpose, location, or prior disclosure. Airbnb noted that most of the current listings on their platform do not feature security cameras.

Hosts with existing indoor security cameras must remove them by April 30. After this deadline, violating the new policy may result in consequences such as listing removal or account termination on the Airbnb platform.

Outdoor security cameras, including doorbell cameras, remain permissible on Airbnb. Hosts must disclose the presence and location of any outdoor cameras to guests before confirming a booking.