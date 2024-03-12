Listen Live
My First Time: Tee Grizzley Recalls His Hilarious, Disastrous Debut Driving Lesson

Published on March 12, 2024

The success story of Tee Grizzley can be compared to Cinderella. Well, that is if America’s favorite Disney princess was a 29-year-old — one week away from 30! — burgeoning emcee out of Detroit who’s been on a steady incline ever since dropping his fresh-out-the-pen 2016 debut single, “First Day Out.”

Nearly a decade later, the head honcho of Grizzley Gang Music has been doing quite well for himself just by the looks of his clean car collection.

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – NLE Choppa Tells The Story Of His Introduction To Sea Moss

Speaking of cars and ‘firsts,’ it made for a perfect lead-in to this week’s “My First Time.” Grizzley joined us to talk about his debut lesson in learning how to drive. Unfortunately, he soon found out the reason why actually taking road lessons, passing a road test and, yes, even getting through the written is the only smart route when it comes to embracing the freedom of the road. We’re just happy that he didn’t crash his grandfather’s whip — we’re sure pop-pop agrees!

Watch this week’s driving safety vid— err, we meant segment of “My First Time” with Tee Grizzley below:

 

 

My First Time: Tee Grizzley Recalls His Hilarious, Disastrous Debut Driving Lesson  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

driving my first time TEE GRIZZLEY

