WASHINGTON–The House is approving a bill that could lead to the forced sale or nationwide ban of social media app TikTok.
The bill requires TikTok’s parent company, Chinese-owned tech giant ByteDance, to sell the app within 180 days or see it banned from U.S. app stores.
Lawmakers are concerned the Chinese government can access the personal data of millions of Americans. Those opposed to the bill argue it imposes limits on free speech.
President Biden has said he would sign it if it cleared Congress. Republican frontrunner for president Donald Trump meanwhile called on lawmakers to abandon the bill, saying it would benefit Facebook, which he considers to be “an enemy of the people.” The bill faces an uncertain path in the Senate as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has yet to say whether he’ll put it to a vote. TikTok has an average of over 100 million Americans users per month.
House Approves Bill That Could Lead to Ban on TikTok was originally published on wibc.com
-
Draya Michele Expecting Baby Girl With NBA's Jalen Green...And X Has Some Thoughts
-
Lil Baby’s Son Catches Jayda Wayda Mid-Twerk & Gets Mad [Video]
-
ATL Love Story: Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole
-
Who's Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!
-
Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry
-
FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React
-
Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP