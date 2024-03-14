Listen Live
#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts!

Published on March 14, 2024

Woman Evolve 2023

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Women’s Empowerment 2024 is giving you the chance to be a part of a Q&A with our keynote speaker, Sarah Jakes Roberts!

Submit your question in the form below for your chance to have your question asked during Women’s Empowerment on April 13 at the PNC Arena.

 

Sarah Jakes Roberts Women's Empowerment 2024

