Women’s Empowerment 2024 is giving you the chance to be a part of a Q&A with our keynote speaker, Sarah Jakes Roberts!
Submit your question in the form below for your chance to have your question asked during Women’s Empowerment on April 13 at the PNC Arena.
#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts! was originally published on thelightnc.com
