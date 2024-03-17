Listen Live
Local

HBCU Graduate Donates Proceeds from Coffee Sales to St. Augustine’s

Published on March 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
BlaCk Coffee Foodies with a Cutie

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One

A Charlotte-based entrepreneur and third-generation HBCU graduate, Marcia Cox, has embarked on a philanthropic endeavor to support Saint Augustine’s University amidst its financial hurdles.

Cox, 23, founded Kaldi’s Coffee House and Roastery in January 2024, where she crafts her pastries, tea, and coffee, sourcing beans from Ethiopia and roasting them herself.

Upon learning of Saint Augustine’s challenges, Cox introduced “1867,” a medium roast honoring the university, with a portion of its sales dedicated to the Falcon Pride Initiative.

With a commitment to give back, Cox, an alumna of North Carolina A&T State University, aims to inspire fellow HBCU graduates to contribute to their alma maters.

Read the full story here.

More from K97.5
Trending
BlaCk Coffee Foodies with a Cutie
Local

HBCU Graduate Donates Proceeds from Coffee Sales to St. Augustine’s

News

Sexxy Red Shuts Down Streamer Adin Ross’ Claims He Took Her To Pound Town

Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season

News

Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP

News

Cardi B’s Close Friend Star Brim Sentenced In RICO Case

CEO Showoutt in-studio interview
Local

Raleigh Firefighters Disciplined After CEO Showoutt Films Video In Firehouse

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close