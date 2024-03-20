Listen Live
Health

Wellness Wednesday: Tips for Managing Spring Allergies

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Young city black woman at city park

Source: mladenbalinovac / Getty

As spring arrives, so do the dreaded seasonal allergies for many. Managing spring allergies effectively can make all the difference in enjoying the season to its fullest.

Experts suggest several strategies to alleviate symptoms, including:

  • staying indoors during peak pollen times
  • using air purifiers indoors
  • keeping windows closed to prevent pollen from entering the home
  • regularly washing clothes and bedding can help reduce allergen exposure.

Over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays can provide relief, but for severe symptoms, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized treatment options.

By taking proactive steps to manage spring allergies, individuals can better enjoy the beauty of the season without the discomfort of allergies.

RELATED TAGS

allergies Health Spring

More from K97.5
Trending
Young city black woman at city park
Health

Wellness Wednesday: Tips for Managing Spring Allergies

News

Sexxy Red Shuts Down Streamer Adin Ross’ Claims He Took Her To Pound Town

Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season

News

Cardi B’s Close Friend Star Brim Sentenced In RICO Case

K975: Dreamville X Hennessy Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes
Entertainment

K975 Presents: Dreamville Festival X Hennessy Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

Black Business Pages RAL
Radio One Pages

Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close