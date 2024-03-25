Listen Live
Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A to Adjust Chicken Quality Standards

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Chick-fil-a Teacher Appreciation

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Chick-fil-A has announced an update to its chicken sourcing policy.

The popular fast food chain is transitioning from “No Antibiotics Ever” (NAE) to “No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine” (NAIHM) starting this spring. This shift aims to prioritize antibiotic use aligned with human health needs while maintaining high-quality chicken standards.

The change is part of Chick-fil-A’s commitment to responsible sourcing practices, including selectivity in sourcing and maintaining high animal welfare standards.

“We established an Animal Wellbeing Council of outside experts, which provides feedback on our policies and practices,” the update stated.

Chick-fil-A says it remains dedicated to providing customers with top-quality chicken products despite recent challenges like bird flu outbreaks.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

Chick-fil-A chicken fast food

More from K97.5
Trending
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Entertainment

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts

Entertainment

Freaknik Facts: Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke on The Wildest Party Never Told

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

News

NFL Player On The Run After Warrant Issued For Domestic Abuse Charges

Class Study Session
News

Biden Admin to Forgive Student Loans for 78,000 Public Service Workers

Black Business Pages RAL
Radio One Pages

Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close