Chick-fil-A to Adjust Chicken Quality Standards

Chick-fil-A has announced an update to its chicken sourcing policy.
The popular fast food chain is transitioning from “No Antibiotics Ever” (NAE) to “No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine” (NAIHM) starting this spring. This shift aims to prioritize antibiotic use aligned with human health needs while maintaining high-quality chicken standards.
The change is part of Chick-fil-A’s commitment to responsible sourcing practices, including selectivity in sourcing and maintaining high animal welfare standards.
“We established an Animal Wellbeing Council of outside experts, which provides feedback on our policies and practices,” the update stated.
Chick-fil-A says it remains dedicated to providing customers with top-quality chicken products despite recent challenges like bird flu outbreaks.
