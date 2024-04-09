Walmart Shoppers Could be Eligible for a Settlement Payment

Recent Walmart shoppers who bought weighted groceries or bagged fruit may qualify for cash compensation as part of a class action settlement with the retail giant.
The lawsuit, initiated in October 2022, alleges that Walmart customers nationwide, including Puerto Rico, were charged more than the advertised lowest price for certain sold-by-weight meat, seafood, and select bulk citrus items.
While Walmart denies any wrongdoing, it has agreed to a $45 million settlement. This allows affected consumers to file claims for cash payments.
