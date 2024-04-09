Listen Live
News

Walmart Shoppers Could be Eligible for a Settlement Payment

Published on April 9, 2024

Logos

Source: Getty / Getty

Recent Walmart shoppers who bought weighted groceries or bagged fruit may qualify for cash compensation as part of a class action settlement with the retail giant.

The lawsuit, initiated in October 2022, alleges that Walmart customers nationwide, including Puerto Rico, were charged more than the advertised lowest price for certain sold-by-weight meat, seafood, and select bulk citrus items.

While Walmart denies any wrongdoing, it has agreed to a $45 million settlement. This allows affected consumers to file claims for cash payments.

Details on claim submissions and covered products are available on the settlement administrator’s website. Cash payments are open to those who bought specific weighted meat, seafood, and bagged citrus products, including select oranges, grapefruit, and tangerines, at Walmart in the U.S. and Puerto Rico between October 19, 2018, and January 19, 2024.

Compensation amounts will vary. Consumers without proof of purchase may receive between $10 and $25, depending on the number of eligible products they attest to buying during the settlement period. Those with receipts or documentation could receive 2% of the total cost for each purchased product, up to $500.

Read the full story here.

