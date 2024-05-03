Hip-hop has been shouting “Free Thug” for a while now, looks like we might have to do the same for his wifey, Mariah The Scientist. The ATL singer recently got in a brawl where she allegedly dragged a girl and peeled her wig off her head.
Mariah The Scientist did not spend too much behind bars, less than 24 hours she was out on bond. More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug’s Old Lovers [Video]
RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]
RELATED: NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST: WizKid and Mariah The Scientist
Free Thugger & His Girl? Mariah The Scientist Arrested After ATL Fight was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Eminem Surprises Fans with 'The Death of Slim Shady'
-
Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, "euphoria"
-
DDG Says His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Shouldn’t Have To Pay For Dinner, Ubers, Trips, Or Flights
-
Benzino Defends R.Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks
-
Victoria Monét Inspires Black Women By Sharing Part Of Her Real-Life Struggles With PCOS
-
Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina
-
The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss