Raleigh Native Jaden L. Miller Gets His Big Break In “Not Another Church Movie”

Imagine working with Jamie Foxx, Mickey Rourke, Kyla Pratt, Vivica A. Fox and other heavy-hitters in your first movie…and you haven’t even graduated high school yet!

That’s the reality for Raleigh native Jaden L. Miller, who stopped by the K975 studios to chat with Brian Dawson about his feature film debut in Not Another Church Movie. The Cardinal Gibbons HS Senior talks about how he got the part, who inspires him, and his post-graduation plans.

Not Another Church Movie is now in theaters.