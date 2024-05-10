Listen Live
Raleigh Native Jaden L. Miller Gets His Big Break In “Not Another Church Movie”

The Cardinal Gibbons H.S. senior stars alongside Jamie Foxx, Kyla Pratt, Vivica A. Fox and more in the just-released film.

| 05.10.24
Imagine working with Jamie Foxx, Mickey Rourke, Kyla Pratt, Vivica A. Fox and other heavy-hitters in your first movie…and you haven’t even graduated high school yet!

That’s the reality for Raleigh native Jaden L. Miller, who stopped by the K975 studios to chat with Brian Dawson about his feature film debut in Not Another Church Movie. The Cardinal Gibbons HS Senior talks about how he got the part, who inspires him, and his post-graduation plans.
Not Another Church Movie is now in theaters.

Jaden L. Miller Movies Not Another Church Movie Raleigh

