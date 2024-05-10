RoyalTea Talks with the Cast of ‘The Chi’ Ahead of Season Premiere

In anticipation of the highly awaited premiere of “The Chi” Season 6, RoyalTea had the opportunity to speak with stars Jacob Latimore and Luke James. The hit series, created and executive produced by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe and executive produced by Academy Award® and Emmy winner Common, is set to air its second half on May 10th, exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

“The Chi” is a coming-of-age narrative set on the South Side of Chicago, weaving together the lives of its diverse residents in a quest for connection and redemption.

Latimore and James teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming episodes. According to them, this season promises a rollercoaster of emotions with twists, turns, and danger lurking at every corner. They emphasized that no character is safe this season, hinting at the high stakes and shocking developments.

“We’re diving deep into the complexities of our characters,” Latimore revealed, discussing the evolution of his character, Emmett. “This season challenges him in ways he’s never experienced before.”

James, who portrays Victor, emphasizes the tangled past that impacts his character’s newfound role as a city councilman. “Every decision has consequences,” he explained, hinting at the moral dilemmas Victor will face in the upcoming episodes.

The cast’s chemistry was evident as they reminisced about their favorite scenes to film.

With an ensemble cast that includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and more, Season 6 promises to deliver unparalleled drama and heart-stopping moments.