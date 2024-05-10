Listen Live
HomeTelevision

RoyalTea Talks with the Cast of ‘The Chi’ Ahead of Season Premiere

| 05.10.24
Dismiss
K975 - The Chi

Source: Shaniqwa Jarvis / R1 Digital

In anticipation of the highly awaited premiere of “The Chi” Season 6, RoyalTea had the opportunity to speak with stars Jacob Latimore and Luke James. The hit series, created and executive produced by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe and executive produced by Academy Award® and Emmy winner Common, is set to air its second half on May 10th, exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

“The Chi” is a coming-of-age narrative set on the South Side of Chicago, weaving together the lives of its diverse residents in a quest for connection and redemption.

Latimore and James teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming episodes. According to them, this season promises a rollercoaster of emotions with twists, turns, and danger lurking at every corner. They emphasized that no character is safe this season, hinting at the high stakes and shocking developments.

“We’re diving deep into the complexities of our characters,” Latimore revealed, discussing the evolution of his character, Emmett. “This season challenges him in ways he’s never experienced before.”

James, who portrays Victor, emphasizes the tangled past that impacts his character’s newfound role as a city councilman. “Every decision has consequences,” he explained, hinting at the moral dilemmas Victor will face in the upcoming episodes.

The cast’s chemistry was evident as they reminisced about their favorite scenes to film.

With an ensemble cast that includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and more, Season 6 promises to deliver unparalleled drama and heart-stopping moments.

RELATED TAGS

Jacob Latimore Luke James television The Chi

More from K97.5
Trending
k9751 WQOK Logo Header
Local

K97.5 WORLD EXCLUSIVE!!! LIL WAYNE PUNCHED DRAKE IN THE FACE!!

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals 29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert 14 items
Entertainment

Drake Stands His Ground With Scathing Kendrick Lamar Diss, “Family Matters”

Walmart Raises Its Minimum Wage To 14 Dollars An Hour
Health

Check Your Meat: Walmart Ground Beef Recall

Janet Jackson "Together Again" Tour
Music

Janet Jackson Returns as Headliner ESSENCE Festival 2024

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close