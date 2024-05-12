Listen Live
News

A$AP Rocky Joins Cast For Spike Lee’s ‘High And Low’ Movie

He joins Denzel Washington and Ice Spice.

Published on May 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Radio 1's Big Weekend - Day 3

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

A$AP Rocky is taking his talents back to the big screen. He has been confirmed to be in Spike Lee’s upcoming film High And Low.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Harlem, New York, native was recently spotted filming for a new project. Paparazzi captured photographs of Lord Flacko shooting a scene of his character Yung Felon in handcuffs being led by police into what seems to be a police station. Supporting him are crowds of his friends, family and fans holding up signs asking for proper justice to be served. He is wearing a navy blue baseball jersey, baggy fitting jeans and Timberland construction work boots. Earlier this year, it was announced that Ice Spice was also added to the cast.

High And Low is is a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller of the same name. The movie stars Denzel Washington and marks his fifth movie with Spike Lee. According to Wikipedia, the original follows a high ranking executive who is presented the opportunity of either accumulating a massive amount of power and wealth or lending his employee money to free his child from kidnappers. High And Low was written by Spike Lee and Alan Fox. Production started back in March and is expected to be released in 2025.

In recent A$AP Rocky news, the “Fashion Killa” MC released his newest capsule collection with PUMA. You can read about it here.

A$AP Rocky Joins Cast For Spike Lee’s ‘High And Low’ Movie  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

A$AP Rocky High & Low spike lee

More from K97.5
Trending
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals 29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

Walmart Raises Its Minimum Wage To 14 Dollars An Hour
Health

Check Your Meat: Walmart Ground Beef Recall

Graduates Holding Diplomas
Local

Graduations Happening in the Triangle: Times, Dates and More

k9751 WQOK Logo Header
Local

K97.5 WORLD EXCLUSIVE!!! LIL WAYNE PUNCHED DRAKE IN THE FACE!!

District South to Break Ground
Local

Rent Prices Starting to Decrease in the Triangle

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close