Champion Takes Streetwear To The Next Level With Their ‘No Permission’ Collection

The "No Permission" collection presents an opportunity for people to take up space unapologetically. 

Published on May 13, 2024

Champion "No Permission" Collection unveil

Source: Courtesy of Champion

Champion has provided a classic silhouette to streetwear culture for decades, and now the iconic brand is taking things to the next level with its “Champion What Moves You” global campaign. The brand recently unveiled its “No Permission” collection, highlighting its fashionable footprints on streetwear culture while celebrating the next generation of designers who are also leaving their imprint on the world. 

On Tuesday, May 7, Champion hosted an interactive experience at the Brooklyn Museum, where attendees learned more about the No Permission collection and got to customize their own hoodie. As guests entered the museum floors, they were greeted with iconic designs by Champion that undoubtedly laid the foundation for brands like Supreme, Kith, BAPE, and Pyrex. From displaying memorable collaborations to highlighting the work of various creators who aspire to be a catalyst to change, every corner of the museum was draped in innovative streetwear that embodied the “Champion What Moves You” mission.

Champion your own design

Champion "No Permission" Collection unveil

Source: Courtesy of Champion

A revolving rack of black Champion hoodies sat in the center of the museum for attendees to grab and go to the various design stations to customize their sweatshirts. Equipped with embroidered patches and transfer paper, folks transformed a basic, black hoodie to a personalized masterpiece birthed from their creative eye.

The Champion Creator’s Program

The “No Permission” collection presents an opportunity for people to take up space unapologetically. Through the Champion Creator’s Program, designers are invited to tap into creative freedom by developing their own designs using blank, logo-free Champion hoodies.

Champion "No Permission" Collection unveil

Source: Marsha B. / Marsha B.

Creators like fashion designer Qaysean Williams aims to close the gap between style and accessibility through fantasy-inspired streetwear, despite his Erb’s/Klumpke’s Palsy condition, which has him restricted to one hand. Two of Williams’ designs were on display at the event, along with other creators from the program. 

"No Permission" Collection unveil

Source: Marsha B. / Marsha B.

"No Permission" Collection unveil

Source: Marsha B. / Marsha B.

See the Champion What Moves You campaign here, and learn about the Creators Program here.

See highlights from the event below!

Champion Takes Streetwear To The Next Level With Their ‘No Permission’ Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

