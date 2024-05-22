Lawsuits Keep Alleging Diddy Plied Sex Assault Victims With Drugs

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The disgusting allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs just keep coming. The hip-hop mogul is being accused of sexually assaulting a former model just days after a video was released showing Diddy brutally attacking singer Cassie in 2016.

According to AP, the new lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday by Crystal McKinney, alleges that McKinney arrived to find Combs drinking and smoking joints with several other men. She smoked the marijuana, which she “later came to understand” was laced with a narcotic or intoxicating substance. Combs then allegedly her to the bathroom and began kissing her without her consent” and later “forced her to perform oral sex on him,” according to the complaint.

The suit goes on to say that Diddy led her back to the studio where she lost consciousness. She later awakened in a taxi and realized that she had been sexually assaulted, according to the lawsuit.

The federal complaint was filed in New York City. Diddy’s team has not commented on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes off the heels of the 2016 leaked security footage that shows Diddy brutally attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel.

In the video released by CNN, Ventura can be seen walking down a hotel’s hall to an elevator bank where Diddy – wearing only a towel around his waist – attacks her from behind, knocking her to the ground. He then kicked her motionless body and attempted to drag her down the hall.

The terrifying video also renewed calls to re-investigate the death of Kim Porter, the mother of the disgraced music mogul’s children who died unexpectedly in 2018 under questionable circumstances.

As previously reported by NewsOne, In November, Ventura, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend, filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing the Grammy-winning hip-hop star of rape and abuse during their nearly 10-year-long relationship.

In Ventura’s lawsuit – which was first reported by the New York Times and quickly settled for $30 million – Diddy, 54, is accused of not only raping her but also keeping her on drugs to control her sexually and physically assaulting and abusing her on multiple occasions.

McKinney’s latest suit marks the seventh lawsuit in which Diddy had been named, many of which accuse the hip-hop mogul of drugging and sexually assaulting his victims.

In February, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit claiming that Diddy sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him, as well as engaging in drug trafficking, sex trafficking, soliciting sex workers, providing laced drinks to minors, and sexual assault.

In 2023, Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her and recording it without her knowledge while she was a college student in 1991.

Diddy was also accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003. According to court documents, Diddy and two other men, “plied Ms. Doe with drugs and alcohol and viciously gang raped her, one after the other.”

On March 25, Diddy’s home was raided by federal authorities who specifically handle human trafficking crimes.

Diddy obviously has a pattern and it looks like that pattern is finally catching up to him.

