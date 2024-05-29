Diddy’s Former Howard University Classmates Recall Him ‘Beating’ College Girlfriend, Rolling Stone Reports

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A deep dive report into allegations of sexual and physical assault against women has revealed claims from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former college classmates that suggest a pattern of the kind of abuse at the center of a federal investigation into the disgraced music mogul.

Rolling Stone reported that its six-month investigation into Diddy included former Howard University students recalling one incident in particular from decades ago that is similar in nature to the allegations being made in a mounting number of lawsuits filed by people accusing him of abuse and more.

The Rolling Stone report comes weeks after damning graphic surveillance video showed Combs physically abusing his girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 and more than two months after federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations conducted simultaneous raids on his homes in California and Florida centered on alleged sex trafficking.

“Several women” told Rolling Stone that they remember how a young Diddy attacked a young female student identified as “a girlfriend” outside of an unspecified Howard University dormitory. Diddy, who attended Howard University in the late 1980s before dropping out in 1990 to pursue an entertainment career, was reportedly “belligerent” with his screaming for the young woman during the alleged incident.

Diddy ended up “beating” the female student, according to Rolling Stone’s report:

“He screamed and hollered and acted a stone fool until she came downstairs,” says another student who witnessed the beating. She says Combs used what appeared to be a belt to strike the young woman “all over the place.” Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the witness says Combs appeared “super angry” and was “screaming at the top of his lungs,” adding that he “whupped her butt — like really whupped her butt.” The witness says the woman was clearly terrorized: “She was trying to defend herself a little bit. She was crying. And we were telling him, ‘Get off of her.’ We were screaming for her.” A third source also recalled the alleged assault to Rolling Stone. (The woman at the center of the alleged attack declined to speak with Rolling Stone.)

The new report – along with another report that federal prosecutors are empaneling a grand jury to possibly bring an indictment against Diddy – is bound to intensify existing calls for the iconic HBCU to not only revoke the honorary degree it bestowed upon Diddy a decade ago but also to return the rapper’s $1 million donation last year.

Despite Diddy not graduating from college, Howard University still presented the former business major with an honorary doctorate of the humanities and selected him to deliver the keynote address during the spring commencement ceremony in 2014.

“We are honored to have Mr. Combs serve as our speaker,” then-interim Howard University President Wayne Frederick said at the time. “He sat in classrooms where our students sit, walked ‘the Yard,’ and like many students, his entrepreneurial spirit was sparked at Howard.”

