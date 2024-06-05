Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month: Shining a Light on Mental Well-Being

June marks Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, a critical time dedicated to raising awareness about the mental health challenges men face and promoting the importance of mental well-being. Mental health issues affect men of all ages and backgrounds, yet societal stigma often prevents them from seeking the help they need.

Understanding Men’s Mental Health

Statistics show that men are less likely to seek mental health treatment compared to women, often due to societal expectations and the stigma surrounding mental health.

Local Resources in Raleigh, North Carolina

For those in Raleigh, North Carolina, there are several local resources available to support men’s mental health:

Alliance Health – Offering a range of mental health services, including crisis intervention and support groups. Alliance Health NAMI Wake County – The National Alliance on Mental Illness provides education, support, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI Wake County SouthLight Healthcare – Specializes in behavioral health services, including substance abuse treatment and mental health counseling. SouthLight Healthcare UNC Health Care – Provides comprehensive mental health services, including therapy and psychiatric care. UNC Health Care Triangle Family Services – Offers counseling services for individuals, couples, and families dealing with mental health challenges. Triangle Family Services

It’s important to encourage open conversations about mental health and to support those who may be struggling. Whether it’s through community programs, professional counseling, or simply being there for a friend in need, everyone can play a part in fostering a supportive environment.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).