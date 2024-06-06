Listen Live
News

Bun B Recalls Fateful Home Invasion and Gunfight During Emotional Courtroom Video [WATCH]

DeMonte Jackson pleaded guilty back in 2019 and was in court today for a sentencing hearing

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bun B

Source: General / Getty

The man accused of forcing his way into Bun B’s home appeared in court today, and the Texas rap legend took the stand to describe that fateful night and the impact it had on his families sense of peace.

RELATED: Bun B Reportedly Shoots Home Invader, Suspect Arrested

RELATED: Bun B Chased Down Armed Robber To ID Him To Authorities

The incident took place in 2019, when a suspect, later identified as DeMonte Jackson, allegedly knocked at the rapper’s door around 5:15 pm. Bun’s wife, Angela “Queenie” Walls, answered — thinking it was a possible delivery. Instead, it was a masked man holding a gun on the other side. The robber demanded items from Bun’s wife and she offered up her Audi in the garage to make him leave.

KHOU11 covered the invasion in a clip shared five years ago.

Bun heard the commotion from upstairs according to law enforcement officials, grabbed his gun and confronted Jackson as he was getting into the vehicle. Bun opened fire at Jackson, prompting Jackson to flee and leave his gun in the process. He was later arrested at the hospital while being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder on two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.

Today (June 6) Bun told the court that the incident “still affects [their] life” and that his wife did not deserve to be violated in such a traumatic way. Jackson pleaded guilty back in 2019 and was in court today for a sentencing hearing.

“There are a lot of people that love Bun and hold him very dearly,” Bun B’s attorney, Charles Adams told KPRC 2 in May 2019 . “I wouldn’t want to be Demonte Jackson walking the streets. I hope he stays in jail, but if he doesn’t stay in jail, he might want to get out of Houston.”

Check out a clip from today’s court proceedings below.

Bun B Recalls Fateful Home Invasion and Gunfight During Emotional Courtroom Video [WATCH]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

RELATED TAGS

Bun B gunfire home invasion in court Texas

More from K97.5
Trending
2024 Roots Picnic
Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

Pop Culture

‘Boy Meets World’ Alum Trina McGee Announces Pregnancy at 54

10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé

8 items
Local

BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?

Entertainment

Ray J Hints That Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Was Intentionally Leaked On ‘The Jason Lee Show’

News

Pharrell Williams Turns To LEGO For His Upcoming ‘Piece By Piece’ Biopic

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

(Baby Got) Back To The 90's Featuring Naughty By Nature, En Vogue, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Sisqo And 2 Live Crew
Obituaries

2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close