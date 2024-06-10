Nick Cannon Reveals His Wishes for Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, Nick Cannon eagerly looks forward to spending time with all 11 of his children. Yes, he said all of them!

The Masked Singer host shared with PEOPLE his excitement about bonding with his kids during the holiday.

“It’s definitely one of those days where I have to be on my Ps and Qs the entire day,” Cannon admits.

“Although it’s supposed to be a day for me to rest, I want to give all my kids the chance to connect with me, give me gifts, and all that type of stuff.”

Cannon is father to 12 children: twins Morocco and Monroe with ex Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

He also has two children with Alyssa Scott—son Zen, who tragically passed away at five months old in December 2021 from brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, born in December 2022.

