Rihanna Says She’s Going to Start Her New Album Soon

Rihanna fans have been waiting for a new album for a very long time. It’s been eight years since she released her last studio album, Anti, in 2016. Since then, fans have clung to every announcement, hoping for new music, only to see RiRi focus on other ventures.

Most recently, anticipation soared when she teased a big reveal. Instead of a new album, she introduced a new hair care line to her Fenty beauty brand, leaving fans both excited and slightly disappointed.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna provided a much-anticipated update: she is officially starting to work on her next album. “Now I’m prepared to go back in the studio, so now I’m gonna start,” she confirmed.

Check it out here: https://x.com/itsavibe/status/1800535462156906685

After an eight-year wait since Anti, this news has reignited fans’ hopes for her musical comeback.

Read the full story here.