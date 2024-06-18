Listen Live
Desktop banner image

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
HomeMusic

Black Music Month: DJ Chuck T Gives Free Game and Importance of Black Music

| 06.18.24
Dismiss
Black Music Month - Raleigh

Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

June is Black Music Month! To honor this month, RoyalTea spoke to North Carolina native, DJ Chuck T about the importance of Black music.

Since 2003, DJ Chuck T has garnered over 35 awards for his DJing prowess. His “Down South Slangin’” and “Sexxxplicit R&B” mixtape series have become cornerstones of Southern Hip-Hop, solidifying his legacy. He has played a pivotal role in helping artists like DaBaby, Young Dolph, Yung Joc, and Trey Songz achieve multi-platinum status.

In 2019, he founded The Foundation Of Music to educate aspiring artists about the music business. In 2021, he organized the NBA’s first-ever Music Industry Night for the Charlotte Hornets. Recently, he was inducted into the “Who’s Who in Black Charlotte” Hall of Fame in 2023 and won the prestigious “#1 DJ In The South” award at the Southern Entertainment Awards in 2024.

He shared advice for upcoming artists and what he looks for when checking out new artists.

Check it out!

RELATED TAGS

Black Music Black Music Month DJ Chuck T

More from K97.5
Trending
15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Revealed He No Longer Listens To J. Cole Over N-Word Use

Nu Planet Ent
Entertainment

Apple Chill Car and Bike Show

X (Twitter) Photo Illustrations 14 items
News

Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private

Texas Toast Garlic Bread Pizza
Local

Thousands of Wake County Students to Receive Free Meals Next School Year

Entertainment

Victoria Monet’s New Music Video Is A Gift To The Culture – Everything We Needed But Didn’t Expect

K975 freestyles
Local

Ride With Remedy Freestyles: CRE Gets Real About His Music

NXT Battleground
Entertainment

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close