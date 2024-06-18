Black Music Month: DJ Chuck T Gives Free Game and Importance of Black Music

June is Black Music Month! To honor this month, RoyalTea spoke to North Carolina native, DJ Chuck T about the importance of Black music.

Since 2003, DJ Chuck T has garnered over 35 awards for his DJing prowess. His “Down South Slangin’” and “Sexxxplicit R&B” mixtape series have become cornerstones of Southern Hip-Hop, solidifying his legacy. He has played a pivotal role in helping artists like DaBaby, Young Dolph, Yung Joc, and Trey Songz achieve multi-platinum status.

In 2019, he founded The Foundation Of Music to educate aspiring artists about the music business. In 2021, he organized the NBA’s first-ever Music Industry Night for the Charlotte Hornets. Recently, he was inducted into the “Who’s Who in Black Charlotte” Hall of Fame in 2023 and won the prestigious “#1 DJ In The South” award at the Southern Entertainment Awards in 2024.

He shared advice for upcoming artists and what he looks for when checking out new artists.

