Listen Live
Desktop banner image

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
HomeRecording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

| 06.20.24
Dismiss
Black Music Month K975

Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

June is Black Music Month! Toosii, who is always showing love to the city, stopped by to talk about new music and take on the “hot seat” with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea!

Toosii, a multi-platinum recording artist, shared some insight on his upcoming album and the success of his previous album, ‘Naujour’. He recently shared on social media that the album is now certified Gold and ‘Favorite Song’ is 4x (possibly 5x) Platinum.

Related Stories

During the interview, Brian Dawson put him in the hot seat, asking some rapid-fire questions. Toosii revealed who he believed won the beef between Drake and Kendrick, his choice between LeBron and Jordan, and his preference for wings.

Check it out!

RELATED TAGS

Black Music Black Music Month Brian Dawson NC music toosii

More from K97.5
Trending
Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Revealed He No Longer Listens To J. Cole Over N-Word Use

Nu Planet Ent
Entertainment

Apple Chill Car and Bike Show

Texas Toast Garlic Bread Pizza
Local

Thousands of Wake County Students to Receive Free Meals Next School Year

K975 freestyles
Local

Ride With Remedy Freestyles: CRE Gets Real About His Music

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

News

Politics As Usual? Jay-Z’s Performance For Trump Friend Tom Brady Follows Accusations He Supports Republicans

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close