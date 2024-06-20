Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

Toosii, a multi-platinum recording artist, shared some insight on his upcoming album and the success of his previous album, ‘Naujour’. He recently shared on social media that the album is now certified Gold and ‘Favorite Song’ is 4x (possibly 5x) Platinum.

During the interview, Brian Dawson put him in the hot seat, asking some rapid-fire questions. Toosii revealed who he believed won the beef between Drake and Kendrick, his choice between LeBron and Jordan, and his preference for wings.

