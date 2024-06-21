K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Clipse’s fans’ wishes will finally be answered. The Brothers Thornton have confirmed they have a new album on the way.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the Virginia duo made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2025 fashion show in Paris, France, to support their friend and frequent collaborator Pharrell Williams. Not only did the show debut the label’s forthcoming ready to wear collection but also a new song from The Clipse. Titled “Birds Don’t Sing,” the song deals with the passing of their parents and the bereavement that followed.

The group was recently interviewed by Vulture and discussed a variety of topics including the new track. When asked how it came about Pusha revealed it all stemmed from a talk they had with the famed producer-turned Louis Vuitton Creative Director. “This particular day, me and Pharrell were speaking about the passing of our mom. Gene, you on here?” Pusha T revealed. “Even with their passing, I still see them giving — giving with this record, the legacy they left that we get to share with the entire world. Anyone who’s lost someone will be able to relate,” Malice added.

Later on the the brothers confirmed that a new album is on the way. “I think the album shows the supreme maturation of a rap duo. I think this is where you get the difference between taste and filler. This music is curated. This is a high taste-level piece of work,” Pusha T explained. “You can only have that level of taste when you have the fundamentals down to a science. I think it’s been definitely missing. Then there’s the competitive aspect.”

To close the interview the writer asked about Kendrick’s Lamar “Let me see you push a T” line from “Euphoria” to which Pusha said, “Incredible. Incredible display. Incredible display of battle raps.” You can view the Louis Vuitton fashion show below with the Clipse song starting at the five-minute mark below.

Lord Willin': The Clipse Confirm A New Album Is On The Way