Black Music Month: Derty Den from Small Town to the Music Scene

| 06.26.24
K975 - Black Music Month

Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

In an interview for Black Music Month, Derty Den opened up about his journey from a small town outside Rocky Mount, NC, to the bustling music scene of New York City. Known for his strategic partnerships with Monster headphones, Ciroc, and Stall & Dean, Den’s career took off with his first mixtape, the Stall & Dean Mixtape.

Featured on MTV Mixtape Mondays, Derty Den’s talent and ambition shone through. Despite being offered a deal with G-Unit, he boldly walked away, a decision that shaped his unique path in the industry. His strong relationships with industry figures like Ed Woods and collaborations with Corey Gunz highlight his influence and connections in the music world.

Be on the lookout for his new podcast!

Check it out!

