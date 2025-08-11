Discount tickets for the North Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 16. You can save by buying early — adult tickets are $10, and tickets for kids (ages 6–12) and seniors are $5.

Want unlimited rides? Grab a wristband in advance for $30 — that’s $10 cheaper than buying at the gate. You can also get 18 ride tickets for $11 ahead of time, or pay $1 per ticket during the fair.

Tickets are available online or in person at Gate 9 at the fairgrounds from October 3–16. The fair runs October 16–26.

North Carolina State Fair Advance Discount Tickets On Sale was originally published on thelightnc.com