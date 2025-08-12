Male Birth Control Pill Passes First Human Safety Test

Source: TEK IMAGE / Getty

For decades, birth control has been a woman’s responsibility, but that could be changing. A new hormone-free pill for men, called YCT-529, has just cleared its first safety trial in humans, bringing us one step closer to a daily “male pill.”

YCT-529 works by blocking a vitamin A compound that’s essential for sperm production, temporarily shutting it down without affecting hormones. Researchers say this could mean fewer side effects than hormonal methods, avoiding changes in mood, sexual function, or libido. In the trial, no adverse effects were reported.

Right now, men only have two options: condoms or a vasectomy. Meanwhile, women have a wide menu of pills, implants, and devices. Scientists have been working for decades to level the playing field, and this breakthrough could finally provide men with a reliable, reversible option that doesn’t involve surgery or latex.

While it’s still early days, this research signals a possible shift in how couples share the responsibility of preventing pregnancy.

Read the full report here.