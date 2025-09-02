Watty the Shepherd Reflects on Purpose And Career Path

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

North Carolina rapper Watty the Shepherd appeared on episode 80 of DJ Remedy’s K 97.5 freestyle series, sharing insights about his artistic journey and delivering a powerful freestyle performance.

During the interview, Watty emphasized the importance of following one’s path and finding purpose. Drawing from his four years working at Hillside High School, he noted how many young people haven’t considered their life’s purpose.

“Follow your path,” Watty said. “Once you start to do that, blessings start to unravel.”

The artist discussed losing several friends in the hip-hop community, including producers who left him unreleased music. These experiences shaped his understanding of hip-hop as a spiritual connection that creates family ties beyond blood relations.

Watty recalled pivotal conversations with industry figures like Ab-Sol and Brent Faiyaz. When he asked Absol for advice about breaking into the music industry, the veteran rapper simply told him, “You know what to do.” This response reinforced Watty’s belief in self-directed learning and taking initiative.

Fayer later advised him to commit fully to music, saying he didn’t know anyone who made it while juggling multiple responsibilities. This counsel led Watty to leave his teaching position to pursue music full-time.

The interview concluded with an impressive freestyle performance where Watty demonstrated his lyrical prowess, touching on themes of perseverance, spiritual guidance, and North Carolina pride.