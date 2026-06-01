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Ride With Remedy: Freestyles

Jaquan Allen Brings Soulful R&B Back on DJ Remedy

R&B artist Jaquan Allen talks with DJ Remedy about his Thomasville roots, creating clean music, and his mission to bring soulful love songs back to the community.

Published on June 1, 2026

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Jaquan Allen recently sat down with DJ Remedy on the popular DJ Remedy Freestyles for an authentic conversation about his musical evolution, personal growth, and deep community roots.

Hailing from the east side of Thomasville, North Carolina—a city he proudly notes is known for “title town and championships”—Allen is on a dedicated mission to give back to his hometown while making a lasting mark in the music industry.

His journey to the microphone started right at home. Allen first experienced the energy of the stage by serving as a hype man for his sister, who eventually encouraged him to step into his own spotlight. As he found his voice, he knew he had to forge a unique path.

“I just want to be different,” Allen explained to DJ Remedy. “I ain’t want to be another dude. Be a trapper, be a rapper, man. Come on, man. I ain’t want to do that.”

This desire for genuine representation led him to pivot fully into R&B. Today, Allen is focused on reviving the classic, heartfelt essence of the genre.

He is currently crafting an album centered around the complexities of relationships. “Shout out to my people that just love R&B, man, and still had that soulful voice,” he shared.

His artistic vision is clear and focused: “It just bringing back that R&B of the ladies… We lost the lady, love and touch.”

For Allen, making music is an inclusive journey. By intentionally creating clean music without profanity, he ensures his art can be celebrated by our entire community across all generations.

From his Thomasville upbringing to his soulful sound, Jaquan Allen continues to empower listeners by keeping authentic, culturally connected musical traditions alive.

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