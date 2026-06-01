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Carolina Hurricanes Downtown Watch Party

Hurricanes fans can gather downtown for a spirited watch party as the team takes the ice.

Published on June 1, 2026

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Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Two
Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Downtown Raleigh is rallying behind the Carolina Hurricanes as they compete for the Stanley Cup.

Join Downtown Raleigh Alliance and the City of Raleigh at Moore Square for Official Carolina Hurricanes Watch Parties. Fans can enjoy the game on the big screen while gathering with fellow Canes supporters in the heart of downtown.

Official Watch Party Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, June 2
Game 2: Thursday, June 4

Moore Square opens at 7 p.m., with the pre-game show beginning at 7:30 p.m. and puck drop at 8 p.m.

Beer, wine, and food will be available for purchase from local vendors. 

Know Before You Go

  • Moore Square is located at 200 S. Blount St.
  • Bring your own chair or blanket. 
  • Outside alcohol is prohibited. Beer and wine may be purchased from on-site vendors. 
  • Food will be available for purchase from on-site food trucks. You are welcome to bring your own picnic, but we hope you’ll consider supporting one of the on-site vendors or nearby businesses!
  • Parking is available on the street and in several nearby parking decks. Find more information here
  • We anticipate a big crowd, so consider carpooling, using ride shares, public transit, and walking or riding your bike or scooter to cheer on the Canes!

More Places to Watch Downtown

Downtown businesses across the district are showing the games and cheering on the Canes. Participating locations include:

Smoky Hollow

The Avenue

Johnson Street Yacht Club

The Brass Tap

Raleigh Times Bar*

Smash Social Club

Raleigh Beer Garden*

Hibernian Pub*

Morgan Street Food Hall

Botanical Lounge

Check with individual businesses for game-day specials and watch party details. If you’re a downtown business hosting a watch party, let us know so we can add yours to the list!

Gear Up

Need Canes gear to show your support? Stop by DECO Raleigh* to shop local and show your Hurricanes pride.

Fly the Flag

Are you a downtown Raleigh small business that wants to show support for the Canes? We’d love to help paint downtown red. Contact us to inquire about receiving a Carolina Hurricanes flag to display at your business while supplies last.

Accepts the Downtown Raleigh Gift Card

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Carolina Hurricanes Downtown Watch Party was originally published on foxync.com

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