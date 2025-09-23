NC Schools With Fewer Teacher and Bus Driver Vacancies

North Carolina public schools are reporting fewer teacher and bus driver vacancies this fall, according to newly released data from the North Carolina School Superintendents Association.

The association attributes the decline in open positions to a decrease in the total number of jobs available within schools across the state.

As of the beginning of the 2025–2026 school year, all 115 public school districts combined reported 2,155 vacancies to the association — a number that reflects an overall drop in both staffing needs and available personnel.

