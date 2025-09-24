Beat the Sniffles: Home Remedies to Stop a Cold Before It Starts

Source: undefined undefined / Getty

Yesterday marked the first day of fall which also signals the start of cold season. Cooler weather, indoor gatherings, and sudden temperature changes make our bodies more susceptible to sniffles, sore throats, and congestion. Luckily, there are simple home remedies you can use to fight off a cold before it takes over your week.

1. Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

Water, herbal teas, and clear broths keep your body hydrated and help thin mucus.

Warm liquids like chicken soup or ginger tea can soothe a sore throat and ease congestion.

2. Rest and Recharge

Sleep strengthens your immune system, giving your body the power to fight off infection.

Take it easy and avoid overexerting yourself at the first sign of symptoms.

3. Honey and Lemon

Mix a spoonful of honey with warm water or tea to soothe a scratchy throat.

Add lemon for a vitamin C boost and its natural antibacterial properties.

4. Steam Inhalation

Inhale steam from a bowl of hot water or during a warm shower to clear nasal passages.

Add eucalyptus or peppermint oil for added relief.

5. Gargle Salt Water

Gargling with warm salt water can reduce throat inflammation and kill bacteria.

Mix ½ teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle several times a day.

6. Boost Your Vitamin C

Citrus fruits, bell peppers, and leafy greens can help strengthen your immune response.

While it won’t cure a cold instantly, it may shorten its duration.

7. Use a Humidifier

Dry air can make congestion and sore throats worse.

A humidifier adds moisture to the air, easing breathing and helping your sinuses stay comfortable.

8. Spice It Up

Spicy foods with chili, ginger, or garlic can help clear sinuses and may have mild antimicrobial effects.

Incorporate these into meals to give your immune system a little extra boost.