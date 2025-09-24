Women’s Health & Fitness Day: 3 Fun Ways to Celebrate Without the Gym

Source: Robbie Ann Darby / http://www.RADexperience.com

Happy Woman Crush Wednesday, ladies! Today is National Women’s Health & Fitness Day, and if you’re like most of us, “working out” might not exactly be on your daily agenda. Don’t worry—we got you! Here are three funny and practical ways to celebrate today that’ll get you moving without leaving your comfort zone.

1. Learn a New TikTok Dance

Ion know if you’ve seen these new TikTok dances, but they got like 15 steps! Try the Chris Brown dance a few times—you’re gonna sweat a little, burn some calories, and have a laugh while you’re at it. Bonus points if you record it and flex your moves for social media.

2. Shop for Your Own Groceries

Ditch Instacart or those delivery apps for the day and hit the store yourself. Walking from the front of the store to the back? That’s like 100 steps right there. Bonus: all that bending, reaching, and bag carrying is a secret full-body workout.

3. TV Commercial Workouts

Every time your show goes to commercial, do a few sit-ups, jumping jacks, or squats until it comes back on. It’s a mini workout disguised as watching your favorite show, and you might even find yourself looking forward to the commercials!

Even if you only do one of these today, you’re celebrating your health, having fun, and moving your body—and that’s exactly what National Women’s Health & Fitness Day is all about. So go ahead, try a dance, walk the aisles, or jump through commercials—it’s all exercise if you make it fun!