Stowaway Found Dead in Plane’s Landing Gear at Charlotte Airport

Officers with CMPD’s Airport Division pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Published on September 29, 2025

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a stowaway was discovered dead inside the landing gear of an American Airlines plane that arrived from Europe.

The body was found around 9 a.m. Sunday while maintenance crews were working on the aircraft at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Detectives with CMPD’s Homicide Unit are now investigating the death.

