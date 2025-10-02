Black Women in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Source: Station Provided / Radio One

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! A time to shine a light on early detection, survivor stories, and the communities most impacted by the disease. For Black women, the fight hits especially close. While Black women don’t get breast cancer more often than white women, they are 40% more likely to die from it, and are often diagnosed at later stages. That’s why awareness, screenings, and representation matter.

Beyond the statistics, real women with real stories continue to lead, inspire, and advocate. Several Black celebrities have battled breast cancer publicly, using their platforms to spread awareness and encourage others to get checked.

Famous Black Women Who Have Faced Breast Cancer

1. Robin Roberts

The “Good Morning America” anchor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She spoke openly about her treatment and recovery, later battling a rare blood disorder that stemmed from her cancer treatment. Her strength and transparency encouraged millions of women to prioritize their health.

2. Wanda Sykes

The comedian discovered she had early-stage breast cancer in 2011 after undergoing a breast reduction. She chose a preventive double mastectomy and has since used her voice to advocate for early detection—especially among Black women.

3. Beyoncé’s Mom, Tina Knowles

Tina Knowles revealed that she previously had breast cancer and urged women to take mammograms seriously. Her decision to speak out helped highlight how the disease affects Black families across generations.

4. Patti LaBelle

Music legend Patti LaBelle hasn’t personally had breast cancer, but after losing three sisters to the disease, she became a major advocate for mammograms and health education in Black communities.

5. Ananda Lewis

The former BET and MTV host shared in 2020 that she had been privately battling Stage 3 breast cancer for two years. She admitted she skipped mammograms for a decade out of fear and now encourages women to do the opposite: “Get the scans. Do not wait.”

6. Vanessa Bell Calloway

Best known for her roles in Coming to America and Saints & Sinners, she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in 2009. After a mastectomy and reconstruction, she became a passionate voice for awareness and the importance of self-advocacy.

Why This Month Matters

Breast cancer is most treatable when found early, but fear, lack of access, and misinformation keep too many women from being screened. For Black women especially, listening to our bodies and speaking up can save lives.

Ways to Take Action This Month

Get a mammogram (or remind someone else)

(or remind someone else) Wear pink or support a breast cancer event

Donate to organizations focused on Black women’s health

Share survivor stories to inspire others

Breast Cancer Awareness Month isn’t just about statistics; it’s about the lives, legacies, and futures of our mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends. The women who’ve fought this battle show that awareness is more than a ribbon; it’s a responsibility.