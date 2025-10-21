Countdown to College: Free College Application Week is Here!

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

College Application Week is your chance to apply to many North Carolina colleges and universities without paying an application fee! From October 20, 2025 (7:30 a.m. ET) through October 26, 2025 (5:00 p.m. ET), participating schools across the state will waive their application fees.

Check out the list of colleges waiving fees at the bottom of the page, and be sure to use the Application Hub on CFNC.org to submit your applications.



How to Participate:

Step 1: Review the list below to find which colleges are waiving fees for your student type—whether you’re a first-year, transfer, or readmission applicant.

Step 2: Create or update your CFNC account. This will give you access to all the tools you’ll need to apply.

Step 3: Use the CFNC College Search to explore schools, compare options, and save your favorites to My Dashboard.

Step 4: When College Application Week begins on October 20 at 7:30 a.m. ET, log into your CFNC.org account and start applying.

Remember: To receive the application fee waiver, you must submit your applications through CFNC during College Application Week.

