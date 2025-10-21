Sinners Returns to IMAX: Where To Find Tickets In The Triangle

Critically acclaimed horror flick Sinners is set to return to IMAX theatres just in time for Halloween.

Director Ryan Coogler’s historical vampire horror became a sensation earlier this year. Though the film is now streaming on HBO Max, it is scheduled for a theatrical re-release to select IMAX Theatres between October 30 and November 5.

The movie, starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, debuted with a $48 million at the domestic box office after its release in April and has since earned over $366 million globally against a reported $90 million dollar budget. The film also found acclaim long after it left the big screen and spent several weeks at the top of the streaming charts.

IMAX screenings for Sinners quickly sold out to the point where the film had to re-released in May. In alignment with the horror elements and Halloween, this makes it a perfect time for one of the most praised films of the year to return to the big screen, especially with award season right around the corner.

If you are living in the Triangle area and looking for plans this upcoming spooky season, here is where you can find Sinners screening in an IMAX Theatre near you.

Regal Crossroads & IMAX: 501 Caitboo Ave., Cary, NC

Marbles IMAX Theater: 201 E Hargett St., Raleigh, NC