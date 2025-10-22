Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Tonight marks the official start for most NBA teams, including the Charlotte Hornets as HC Charles Lee is ready to start his 2nd season with the big whistle. The Hornets HC joined Kyle Bailey to discuss what he learned throughout his 1st season, and where he believes the team has improved the most this offseason.

When it came to this being his 2nd season as HC Charles told Kyle that he learned to stay focused on the process, and he had to adjust to be the one making the decisions, but he noted heading into this year, he has full confidence in himself and noted that he’s excited for what this team can be capable of with some new found depth.

Charles would go on to discuss how deep the rotation could go to start the season, and how he saw LaMelo Ball grow throughout the offseason.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Charles Lee On Preparing For His 2nd Year With The Hornets was originally published on wfnz.com