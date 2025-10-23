Today Is Free Can Day at the N.C. State Fair

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

If you have been waiting for the perfect time to visit the North Carolina State Fair, today is the day. It is Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day, also known as Free Can Day, and you can get in for free just by giving back.

Here is how it works: bring six non-perishable food items to any fair gate and you will receive one free admission ticket for Thursday only. If you bring 18 cans, that equals three free tickets.

This tradition began in 1993, and since then, fairgoers have donated more than six million pounds of food to support the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and its community partners. Every can collected helps feed families across the state.

The Food Bank says these items are especially needed right now:

Peanut butter and jams in plastic jars

Chicken, tuna, or salmon in pouches or pop-top cans

Ravioli and other ready-to-heat meals

Crackers in sealed boxes or containers

Dried or canned fruit

Granola or protein bars

It is one of the most popular days of the fair, so grab your canned goods, bring your friends and family, and head to the N.C. State Fair today for free admission and a great cause.

Read more here.