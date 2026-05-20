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Kanye West Sued For $150K By Web Design Company

Published on May 20, 2026

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We think it’s pretty safe to say that Kanye West’s “Yeezy” brand isn’t what it was just a few years ago — before he proudly proclaimed his Nazism for all to witness. But the brand is still surprisingly around (kinda) and as you might’ve guessed, it’s not doing too well.

According to TMZ, Ye’s “Yeezy” line may still be operating, but it’s allegedly stiffing some of their freelance workers out of their pay as a web design company has just filed a lawsuit against Kanye’s company citing unpaid wages for the work they put in. In the court filing, Ryanso, LLC claims that entered into a partnership with Yeezy in January of 2025 in which they agreed to do some work for the brand for a cool $150,000. While that seems like chicken feed for a man who was declared a billionaire as recently as 2020, times have been hard for Kanye “MAGA” West as of late and well, he doesn’t seem interested in ponying up what he owes and will now have to answer for it in court.

Per TMZ:

Ryanso claims it completed the work for Yeezy in October of last year and issued an invoice for the work … but says the company never paid up.

Ryanso alleges it sent a written demand to Yeezy with a promise of legal action if it didn’t pay up in March … and, now two months later, has officially filed the lawsuit.

Yeezy’s being sued for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and more. Ryanso asked for the $150K, as well as money for attorneys’ fees and other expenses.

Why do rich people hate paying bills and taxes? These are basically drops in a bucket for them. Some things will never change.

While Kanye West is experiencing a sort of resurgence in his popularity amongst Gen Zers (who saw that coming?), he’s still in the dog house with everyone who was around to see him go from “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” to rocking a MAGA hat and ultimately proclaiming “I’m a Nazi.”

Yeah, we miss the old Kanye.

Kanye West Sued For $150K By Web Design Company was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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