Complete List of 2026 BET Awards Nominees

Source: Erik Umphrey / BET

The nominations for the 2026 BET Awards are officially here, and this year’s lineup is stacked across music, film, sports, fashion, and culture. From Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar to Chris Brown, Angela Bassett, and Angel Reese, some of the biggest names in entertainment earned nominations this year.

Two new categories were also added this year: The Fashion Vanguard Award and The Pulse Award.

The Fashion Vanguard Award (NEW)

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

Teyana Taylor

Zendaya

The Pulse Award (NEW)

85 South Show

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer

Charlamagne tha God

Don Lemon

Druski

It Is What It Is

Joe and Jada

On the Radar

R&B Money Podcast

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Best Group

41

Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Best Collaboration

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

“Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

“wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Video of the Year

“100” — Ella Mai

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor

“Folded” — Kehlani

“LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.

“luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

DESTIN CONRAD

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Trap Dickey

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator

everything is a lot. — Wale

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Teyana Taylor

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

Sportswoman of the Year

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Gabby Thomas

Jordan Chiles

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Caleb Williams

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

LeBron James

Shedeur Sanders

Stephen Curry

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Caleb Williams

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

LeBron James

Shedeur Sanders

Stephen Curry

Viewers’ Choice

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Folded” — Kehlani

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Raindance” — Dave & Tems

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

Read more about the BET Award nominations here.