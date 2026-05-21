Complete List of 2026 BET Awards Nominees
The nominations for the 2026 BET Awards are officially here, and this year’s lineup is stacked across music, film, sports, fashion, and culture. From Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar to Chris Brown, Angela Bassett, and Angel Reese, some of the biggest names in entertainment earned nominations this year.
Two new categories were also added this year: The Fashion Vanguard Award and The Pulse Award.
The Fashion Vanguard Award (NEW)
- A$AP Rocky
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Cardi B
- Colman Domingo
- Doechii
- Rihanna
- Teyana Taylor
- Zendaya
The Pulse Award (NEW)
- 85 South Show
- Baby, This Is Keke Palmer
- Charlamagne tha God
- Don Lemon
- Druski
- It Is What It Is
- Joe and Jada
- On the Radar
- R&B Money Podcast
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Coco Jones
- Ella Mai
- Jill Scott
- Kehlani
- Mariah the Scientist
- Olivia Dean
- SZA
- Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bruno Mars
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- Durand Bernarr
- GIVĒON
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Usher
Best Group
- 41
- Clipse
- De La Soul
- FLO
- French Montana & Max B
- Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
- Nas & DJ Premier
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
- Wizkid & Asake
Best Collaboration
- “Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar
- “Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
- “Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
- “Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
- “It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
- “wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- A$AP Rocky
- Baby Keem
- BigXthaPlug
- DaBaby
- Don Toliver
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- T.I.
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Monaleo
- YK Niece
Video of the Year
- “100” — Ella Mai
- “Anxiety” — Doechii
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.
- “luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Video Director of the Year
- A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
- Anderson .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cardi B & Patientce Foster
- Cole Bennett
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
- Belly Gang Kushington
- DESTIN CONRAD
- JayDon
- kwn
- Miles Minnick
- Monaleo
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
- Trap Dickey
Album of the Year
- AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
- DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator
- everything is a lot. — Wale
- HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
- Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
- MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas
- The Fall-Off — J. Cole
- The Romantic — Bruno Mars
Best Actress
- Angela Bassett
- Ayo Edebiri
- Chase Infiniti
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Quinta Brunson
- Regina Hall
- Teyana Taylor
Best Actor
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Damson Idris
- Delroy Lindo
- Denzel Washington
- Michael B. Jordan
- Sterling K. Brown
Sportswoman of the Year
- A’ja Wilson
- Angel Reese
- Claressa Shields
- Coco Gauff
- Flau’jae Johnson
- Gabby Thomas
- Jordan Chiles
- Naomi Osaka
- Sha’Carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year
- Aaron Judge
- Anthony Edwards
- Caleb Williams
- Jalen Brunson
- Jalen Hurts
- LeBron James
- Shedeur Sanders
- Stephen Curry
Sportsman of the Year
- Aaron Judge
- Anthony Edwards
- Caleb Williams
- Jalen Brunson
- Jalen Hurts
- LeBron James
- Shedeur Sanders
- Stephen Curry
Viewers’ Choice
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “I Just Might” — Bruno Mars
- “It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
- “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
- “Outside” — Cardi B
- “Raindance” — Dave & Tems
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz