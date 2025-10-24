Tre’von Moehrig: It’s Been A Great Time In Carolina So Far

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

One of the biggest moves the Panthers made this offseason was at the safety position when they signed former Raider Tre’von Moehrig to a 3-year deal. The current Panthers safety joined Kyle Bailey to discuss the team’s growth throughout a 3-game winning streak, and if he feels like the culture is changing inside Bank of America Stadium.

One of the first things Tre’von Moehrig discussed was how Ejiro Evero’s defense has improved, as he told Kyle he loves the open communication Ejiro has with his players in how they want to get things done, and Tre’von also gushed about playing alongside the likes of Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown and how they make everyone else’s job easier.

Tre’von would also go on to discuss how he’s seen the offense progress throughout the season, and how the culture is changing inside the locker room.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

