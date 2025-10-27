DoorDash Steps Up As SNAP Benefits Stop During The Government Shutdown

Source: door dash, / DoorDash

The federal government shutdown is now hitting home. Millions of Americans who depend on food stamps could lose support next month.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps more than forty million people. Without new funding, benefits will stop on November 1st. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed it will not use emergency funds to keep food assistance going. That decision puts children, working families, and seniors at risk of going hungry.

DoorDash is stepping in to help. The company launched an Emergency Food Response to fill the gap. It plans to deliver one million free meals through its Project DASH program, which works with food banks nationwide. DoorDash will also waive delivery and service fees for about three hundred thousand grocery orders placed by customers using SNAP or EBT.

Stores taking part include Sprouts, Dollar General, Hy-Vee, Wegmans, and Giant Eagle. DoorDash is also donating food and household items from DashMart locations to local food banks.

“No one should go hungry in America, period,” said Max Rettig, Vice President at DoorDash. “Millions of families are worried about how they’ll put food on the table, and doing nothing isn’t an option.”

If you or someone you know uses SNAP, check the DoorDash app in November for free grocery delivery options. Food banks are already stretched thin, so any help makes a difference.

