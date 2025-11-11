November Is National Diabetes Month

Source: Mark Hatfield / Getty

November marks National Diabetes Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about diabetes, encouraging early detection, and empowering people to take charge of their health. With more than 37 million Americans living with diabetes, and millions more unaware they’re at risk, this month reminds us that small lifestyle changes can make a big difference.

Why It Matters

Diabetes affects how your body turns food into energy. When blood sugar (glucose) levels stay too high for too long, it can lead to serious health issues like heart disease, kidney failure, nerve damage, and vision problems. But here’s the good news: diabetes is manageable, and in many cases, type 2 diabetes is preventable with healthy habits.

Know the Signs

Many people don’t realize they have diabetes until complications arise. Common symptoms include:

Frequent thirst or urination

Extreme fatigue

Blurred vision

Slow-healing cuts or bruises

Sudden weight changes

If you experience any of these symptoms, talk with your doctor and ask for a simple blood sugar test.

Prevention Starts With You

Even small steps can have a big impact on your long-term health:

Stay active: Aim for at least 30 minutes of movement a day: walking, dancing, or anything you enjoy.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of movement a day: walking, dancing, or anything you enjoy. Eat balanced meals: Focus on whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and veggies while limiting sugary drinks and processed foods.

Focus on whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and veggies while limiting sugary drinks and processed foods. Know your numbers: Get your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar checked regularly.

Get your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar checked regularly. Prioritize rest and stress relief: Sleep and mental wellness play a bigger role in blood sugar control than most people realize.

A Community Effort

National Diabetes Month isn’t just about awareness; it’s about action. Local health departments, clinics, and organizations across North Carolina offer free screenings, nutrition classes, and support groups to help families live healthier lives. Check out resources from the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or your local health department to find events happening near you.

–