Mo Money Monday: Cyber Monday to Break Records

Shoppers across the country plan to stay glued to their phones and laptops today as Cyber Monday brings some of the biggest holiday deals of the year. Online shopping has become a daily habit for many people, and those numbers always spike once the holiday rush begins. Even with economic uncertainty, experts say consumers still plan to break spending records.

Adobe Analytics estimates that U.S. shoppers will spend $14.2 billion online today, a 6.3% increase from 2024. The busiest time will likely hit between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., when shoppers may push $16 million per minute through online carts.

The spending wave started early. Shoppers already spent $11.8 billion on Black Friday, $6.4 billion on Thanksgiving, and another $11.8 billion over the weekend. Cyber Week, the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, shows how much people are willing to invest in holiday gifts this year.

Electronics and apparel will lead today’s discounts with 30% off and 26% off the average prices. Toys will also see deep cuts at 27% off, giving shoppers strong motivation to grab last-minute gifts before the deals disappear.

