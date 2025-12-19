Fun Activities to Keep Kids Busy During Winter Break

Source: eli_asenova / Getty

Winter break can be a joyful but challenging time for parents, especially when kids have a full two weeks (or more!) off from school. Keeping them entertained, engaged, and even a little productive doesn’t have to be stressful. Here are some practical activities to help your children enjoy their break and avoid boredom.

1. Creative Crafts and DIY Projects

Arts and crafts are a classic way to keep kids entertained while allowing them to explore their creativity. Simple projects like making holiday cards, decorating ornaments, or creating DIY snow globes can keep kids busy for hours. Even household items like paper, glue, and markers can turn into hours of fun.

2. Baking and Cooking Together

Get your kids involved in the kitchen. Winter break is the perfect time to try kid-friendly recipes like cookies, cupcakes, or even homemade pizza. Not only does this teach valuable cooking skills, but it also gives them a sense of accomplishment when they taste their creations.

3. Indoor Science Experiments

Love Family & Parenting? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Turn your home into a mini-lab! Simple experiments, like making a volcano with baking soda and vinegar or creating “lava lamps” with oil and water, are fun and educational. These activities stimulate curiosity and keep kids learning even during the break.

4. Reading and Storytime Challenges

Encourage kids to read by setting up a cozy reading corner with blankets and pillows. You can create a reading challenge where they aim to finish a certain number of books over the break. Older kids can even write their own short stories or comics.

5. Family Game Time

Board games, card games, and puzzles are a great way to engage the whole family. You can set aside an hour each day for a “family game hour,” giving kids a chance to socialize, think critically, and have fun without screens.

6. DIY Movie Theater

Turn a living room into a mini theater for a movie marathon. Let kids pick their favorite films, make popcorn, and even create homemade tickets. This is a cozy indoor activity that feels like a special event.

Winter break doesn’t have to be a stressful scramble to keep kids busy. With a little planning and creativity, you can make the holidays fun, educational, and memorable for the entire family.