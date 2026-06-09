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Escaped Vance County Inmates Captured in Asheville

Two inmates who escaped from the Vance County Detention Center have been captured in Asheville after a nearly weeklong search.

Published on June 9, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

The search for two inmates who escaped from a North Carolina jail has come to an end.

Authorities announced that Michael Miles Jr., 33, and Lishawn Knott, 21, were taken back into custody early Tuesday morning, nearly a week after escaping from the Vance County Detention Center.

The pair escaped around 2 p.m. on June 3. Surveillance footage released after the escape showed the inmates running through a hallway inside the jail before making their getaway.

Multi-Agency Search Spanned Several Days

The escape sparked a large-scale manhunt involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Officials also placed billboards across North Carolina in an effort to generate tips and raise awareness about the search.

As the investigation unfolded, Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said investigators believed the escape was carefully planned. He also alleged that the inmates received assistance both during and after their escape.

Arrested in Asheville

The search ended just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when investigators located the two men at a home on Old Farm School Road in Asheville.

According to state officials, members of a special response team surrounded the residence before safely taking both inmates into custody.

The location of the arrest surprised many. Asheville is more than 250 miles west of the Vance County jail where the men escaped.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about who may have helped the inmates while they were on the run.

Before the escape, Miles and Knott were being held on drug- and gun-related charges, according to investigators.

The two are now expected to face additional charges connected to the jailbreak.

Read the full story here.

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