Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Published on January 8, 2026

Cardi B is officially stepping back into her Little Miss Drama era — and the countdown is on. With her Am I The Drama? Tour kicking off in just one month, fans are already speculating about what songs she’ll bring to the stage as she gears up for one of her boldest live runs yet.

Known for turning concerts into full-on moments — high energy, unapologetic confidence, and viral crowd reactions — Cardi’s upcoming tour is expected to balance chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and her newer, harder-hitting records. From anthems that defined her rise to songs that cemented her dominance, the setlist is likely to tell the story of her journey while leaning fully into the drama.

Here’s what we think could make the cut on the Am I The Drama? Tour setlist.

Cardi B – Am I The Drama? Tour (Updated Mock Setlist)

  1. Am I The Drama? (Intro)

2. Hello

3. Magnet

4. Press

5. Up

6. Safe

7. Errtime

8. Trophies

9. Money

10. Bongos

11. Hot Shit

12. Bartier Cardi

13. Be Careful

14. Thru Your Phone

15. Ring

16. Enough (Miami)

17. Drip

18. Get Up 10

19. I Like It

20. WAP

21. Please Me

22. Outside

23. Like What (Freestyle)

Encore
24. Bodak Yellow

